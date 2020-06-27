Rent Calculator
17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:07 PM
17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE
17107 Longleaf Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
17107 Longleaf Drive, Bowie, MD 20716
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
This rental is only for a furnished basement apartment - 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath with serrate entrance, kitchen and laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE have any available units?
17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bowie, MD
.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bowie Rent Report
.
Is 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bowie
.
Does 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE offer parking?
No, 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE have a pool?
No, 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17107 LONGLEAF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
