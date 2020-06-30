All apartments in Bowie
16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE
16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE

16406 Pennsbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16406 Pennsbury Drive, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 level Townhome available for move in 3/15. Beautifully upgraded kitchen with ample space to sit in. Nice size fenced in backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE have any available units?
16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16406 PENNSBURY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

