Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
16339 PENNSBURY WAY
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16339 PENNSBURY WAY
16339 Pennsbury Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16339 Pennsbury Way, Bowie, MD 20716
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16339 PENNSBURY WAY have any available units?
16339 PENNSBURY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bowie, MD
.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bowie Rent Report
.
Is 16339 PENNSBURY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
16339 PENNSBURY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16339 PENNSBURY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 16339 PENNSBURY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bowie
.
Does 16339 PENNSBURY WAY offer parking?
No, 16339 PENNSBURY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 16339 PENNSBURY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16339 PENNSBURY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16339 PENNSBURY WAY have a pool?
No, 16339 PENNSBURY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 16339 PENNSBURY WAY have accessible units?
No, 16339 PENNSBURY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 16339 PENNSBURY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 16339 PENNSBURY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16339 PENNSBURY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 16339 PENNSBURY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
