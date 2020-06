Amenities

patio / balcony pool media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool media room

4 bedrooms, 3 & 1/2 baths, nice deck to relax and enjoy with family and friends, fenced backyard for privacy, Close to US - 50 with easy access to Washington DC (15-20 minutes drive), Northern Virginia and Annapolis MD. Close to New Carrolton Metrorail station. Community pool, close to shopping, movie theater at Bowie and Annapolis Mall.