Bowie, MD
15708 Easthaven Ct
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 AM

15708 Easthaven Ct

15708 Easthaven Court · No Longer Available
Location

15708 Easthaven Court, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice Penthouse level condo with loft located across from Bowie New Town Center! Great layout with updated appliances, including washer and dryer. Large storage room. Available June 1. Call John to arrange for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15708 Easthaven Ct have any available units?
15708 Easthaven Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15708 Easthaven Ct have?
Some of 15708 Easthaven Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15708 Easthaven Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15708 Easthaven Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15708 Easthaven Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15708 Easthaven Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15708 Easthaven Ct offer parking?
No, 15708 Easthaven Ct does not offer parking.
Does 15708 Easthaven Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15708 Easthaven Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15708 Easthaven Ct have a pool?
No, 15708 Easthaven Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15708 Easthaven Ct have accessible units?
No, 15708 Easthaven Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15708 Easthaven Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15708 Easthaven Ct has units with dishwashers.

