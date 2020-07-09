15708 Easthaven Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Very nice Penthouse level condo with loft located across from Bowie New Town Center! Great layout with updated appliances, including washer and dryer. Large storage room. Available June 1. Call John to arrange for showing.