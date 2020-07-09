Very nice Penthouse level condo with loft located across from Bowie New Town Center! Great layout with updated appliances, including washer and dryer. Large storage room. Available June 1. Call John to arrange for showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15708 Easthaven Ct have any available units?
15708 Easthaven Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15708 Easthaven Ct have?
Some of 15708 Easthaven Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15708 Easthaven Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15708 Easthaven Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.