15703 PERKINS LANE

Bowie 4 bedrooms and 2 full bath, large eat-in kitchen, living room, Family room addition with brick fire place, fenced in back yard, garage converted to office or additional room, freshly painted, vacant ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
