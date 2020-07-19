All apartments in Bowie
15703 PERKINS LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15703 PERKINS LANE

15703 Perkins Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15703 Perkins Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Bowie 4 bedrooms and 2 full bath, large eat-in kitchen, living room, Family room addition with brick fire place, fenced in back yard, garage converted to office or additional room, freshly painted, vacant ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15703 PERKINS LANE have any available units?
15703 PERKINS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15703 PERKINS LANE have?
Some of 15703 PERKINS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15703 PERKINS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15703 PERKINS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15703 PERKINS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15703 PERKINS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15703 PERKINS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15703 PERKINS LANE offers parking.
Does 15703 PERKINS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15703 PERKINS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15703 PERKINS LANE have a pool?
No, 15703 PERKINS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15703 PERKINS LANE have accessible units?
No, 15703 PERKINS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15703 PERKINS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15703 PERKINS LANE has units with dishwashers.
