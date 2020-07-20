STUNNING LARGE 3 FINISHED LEVEL BRICK TOWN-HOME*FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS*3.5 BATHS*VAULTED CEILINGS*SKYLIGHTS* SOAKING TUB*FIREPLACE*BRIGHT NEW KITCHEN* SS APPLIANCES* GRANITE COUNTER TOP*HARDWOOD FLOORING *NEW CARPET*FRESH PAINT*DECK*FENCED YARD. WALK TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS SHORT DISTANCE TO DC. BALTIMORE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15621 ELSMERE COURT have any available units?
15621 ELSMERE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15621 ELSMERE COURT have?
Some of 15621 ELSMERE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15621 ELSMERE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15621 ELSMERE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.