All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 15621 ELSMERE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
15621 ELSMERE COURT
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM

15621 ELSMERE COURT

15621 Elsmere Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15621 Elsmere Court, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
STUNNING LARGE 3 FINISHED LEVEL BRICK TOWN-HOME*FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS*3.5 BATHS*VAULTED CEILINGS*SKYLIGHTS* SOAKING TUB*FIREPLACE*BRIGHT NEW KITCHEN* SS APPLIANCES* GRANITE COUNTER TOP*HARDWOOD FLOORING *NEW CARPET*FRESH PAINT*DECK*FENCED YARD. WALK TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS SHORT DISTANCE TO DC. BALTIMORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15621 ELSMERE COURT have any available units?
15621 ELSMERE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15621 ELSMERE COURT have?
Some of 15621 ELSMERE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15621 ELSMERE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15621 ELSMERE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15621 ELSMERE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15621 ELSMERE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15621 ELSMERE COURT offer parking?
No, 15621 ELSMERE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 15621 ELSMERE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15621 ELSMERE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15621 ELSMERE COURT have a pool?
No, 15621 ELSMERE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15621 ELSMERE COURT have accessible units?
No, 15621 ELSMERE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15621 ELSMERE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15621 ELSMERE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie Apartments under $1,800Bowie Apartments with Parking
Bowie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDWoodlawn, MDCamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD
Landover, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University