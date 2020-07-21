15608 EVERGLADE LANE

Amenities
Light filled, garden level condo located in a secured building just steps away from Bowie Town Center. The unit has been updated to include an open gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, gas burning fireplace, full size washer & dryer, and two large bedrooms. The neighborhood amenities include an outdoor pool, clubhouse, tot lot/playground, walking trail, and lake. All of your necessary conveniences are either a quick walk or a short drive to Bowie Town Center and surrounding areas. Ideal location for commuters as Route 50, 197, and 301 are less than 5 minutes away. 620+ credit score and good rental history preferred.