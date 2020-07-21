All apartments in Bowie
15608 EVERGLADE LANE
15608 EVERGLADE LANE

15608 Everglade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15608 Everglade Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Light filled, garden level condo located in a secured building just steps away from Bowie Town Center. The unit has been updated to include an open gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, gas burning fireplace, full size washer & dryer, and two large bedrooms. The neighborhood amenities include an outdoor pool, clubhouse, tot lot/playground, walking trail, and lake. All of your necessary conveniences are either a quick walk or a short drive to Bowie Town Center and surrounding areas. Ideal location for commuters as Route 50, 197, and 301 are less than 5 minutes away. 620+ credit score and good rental history preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

