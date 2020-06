Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

PRISTINE TOWNHOME near Bowie Town Center. End-unit features 3 bedrms and 2.5 baths; with side windows upstairs and down. This was the builder's model! Master Bedroom has a full bath; a plant ledge, and a frontal view. Easy access to route 50. Lots more! Elongated garage allows for a SUV. Deck off kitchen provides an overlook of the fenced in in zen garden. Two parking passes. Apply online at: www.rentalsrock.com.