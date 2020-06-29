All apartments in Bowie
15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD

15213 Jenkins Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

15213 Jenkins Ridge Road, Bowie, MD 20721

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Client is looking for a 650+ credit score, move in ready to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, finished basement, brick front and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15213 JENKINS RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
