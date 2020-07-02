14942 LONDON LN

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This townhome has two bedrooms and two baths and is conveniently located in Bowie, just off Route 197 and close to Route 50. Excellent access to Annapolis, DC, Laurel & AAFB. The main level has a beautiful open floor plan with walk-out patio-sliding doors to the rear brick-paved patio. Living/Dining/Kitchen Combo. All new carpet and freshly painted. All bathrooms are updated. Bedrooms have wood floors, and bathrooms & kitchen have ceramic or tile floors. Private fenced rear backyard with access to the walking path to Allen Pond is perfect for backyard relaxation and BBQs. Low maintenance exterior landscaping. Available for immediate move-in. The landlord is looking for a tenant who will love this place. Good credit required.