Bowie, MD
14942 LONDON LN
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 AM

14942 LONDON LN

14942 London Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14942 London Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This townhome has two bedrooms and two baths and is conveniently located in Bowie, just off Route 197 and close to Route 50. Excellent access to Annapolis, DC, Laurel & AAFB. The main level has a beautiful open floor plan with walk-out patio-sliding doors to the rear brick-paved patio. Living/Dining/Kitchen Combo. All new carpet and freshly painted. All bathrooms are updated. Bedrooms have wood floors, and bathrooms & kitchen have ceramic or tile floors. Private fenced rear backyard with access to the walking path to Allen Pond is perfect for backyard relaxation and BBQs. Low maintenance exterior landscaping. Available for immediate move-in. The landlord is looking for a tenant who will love this place. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14942 LONDON LN have any available units?
14942 LONDON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 14942 LONDON LN have?
Some of 14942 LONDON LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14942 LONDON LN currently offering any rent specials?
14942 LONDON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14942 LONDON LN pet-friendly?
No, 14942 LONDON LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 14942 LONDON LN offer parking?
Yes, 14942 LONDON LN offers parking.
Does 14942 LONDON LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14942 LONDON LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14942 LONDON LN have a pool?
No, 14942 LONDON LN does not have a pool.
Does 14942 LONDON LN have accessible units?
No, 14942 LONDON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 14942 LONDON LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 14942 LONDON LN does not have units with dishwashers.

