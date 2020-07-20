All apartments in Bowie
13212 9TH STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13212 9TH STREET

13212 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13212 9th Street, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13212 9TH STREET have any available units?
13212 9TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 13212 9TH STREET have?
Some of 13212 9TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13212 9TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13212 9TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13212 9TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 13212 9TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 13212 9TH STREET offer parking?
No, 13212 9TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 13212 9TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13212 9TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13212 9TH STREET have a pool?
No, 13212 9TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 13212 9TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 13212 9TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13212 9TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13212 9TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
