Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
13006 Silver Maple Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13006 Silver Maple Ct
13006 Silver Maple Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13006 Silver Maple Court, Bowie, MD 20715
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two-level; 3 bed-2.5 bath. Basement not included. Hardwood and carpet. Granite in bathrooms. Fresh paints. Ready for move-in. Vouchers not accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13006 Silver Maple Ct have any available units?
13006 Silver Maple Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bowie, MD
.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bowie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13006 Silver Maple Ct have?
Some of 13006 Silver Maple Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13006 Silver Maple Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13006 Silver Maple Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13006 Silver Maple Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13006 Silver Maple Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13006 Silver Maple Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13006 Silver Maple Ct offers parking.
Does 13006 Silver Maple Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13006 Silver Maple Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13006 Silver Maple Ct have a pool?
No, 13006 Silver Maple Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13006 Silver Maple Ct have accessible units?
No, 13006 Silver Maple Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13006 Silver Maple Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13006 Silver Maple Ct has units with dishwashers.
