Bowie, MD
12902 BEAVERDALE LANE
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 AM

12902 BEAVERDALE LANE

12902 Beaverdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12902 Beaverdale Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Updated kitchen and baths. Fresh paint. All neutral walls, hardwood in living areas, bedrooms and stairs. Large shed and fenced yard. Patio off eat in area of kitchen. PETS CASE BY CASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE have any available units?
12902 BEAVERDALE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE have?
Some of 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12902 BEAVERDALE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE offer parking?
No, 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE have a pool?
No, 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE have accessible units?
No, 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12902 BEAVERDALE LANE has units with dishwashers.
