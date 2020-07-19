12902 BEAVERDALE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated kitchen and baths. Fresh paint. All neutral walls, hardwood in living areas, bedrooms and stairs. Large shed and fenced yard. Patio off eat in area of kitchen. PETS CASE BY CASE.