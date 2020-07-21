All apartments in Bowie
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

12900 MARQUETTE LANE

12900 Marquette Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12900 Marquette Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12900 MARQUETTE LANE have any available units?
12900 MARQUETTE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 12900 MARQUETTE LANE have?
Some of 12900 MARQUETTE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12900 MARQUETTE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12900 MARQUETTE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12900 MARQUETTE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12900 MARQUETTE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 12900 MARQUETTE LANE offer parking?
No, 12900 MARQUETTE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12900 MARQUETTE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12900 MARQUETTE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12900 MARQUETTE LANE have a pool?
No, 12900 MARQUETTE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12900 MARQUETTE LANE have accessible units?
No, 12900 MARQUETTE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12900 MARQUETTE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12900 MARQUETTE LANE has units with dishwashers.
