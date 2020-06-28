12818 Beechtree Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park pool pet friendly

Don't miss this gem! Single Family Home available NOW. This house has everything you need! 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Living room with cozy fireplace. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. 1 bedroom with full bathroom on main level. Large family room area. 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd level with 2 full bathrooms. Central AC. Has pool in backyard (maintenance of the pool is covered in the rent price). Has vineyard, butterfly house, and dog run. Pets allowed with deposit. Call Julie for showings 410-353-5474.