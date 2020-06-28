All apartments in Bowie
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
12818 Beechtree Lane
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:04 PM

12818 Beechtree Lane

12818 Beechtree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12818 Beechtree Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
pet friendly
Don't miss this gem! Single Family Home available NOW. This house has everything you need! 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Living room with cozy fireplace. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. 1 bedroom with full bathroom on main level. Large family room area. 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd level with 2 full bathrooms. Central AC. Has pool in backyard (maintenance of the pool is covered in the rent price). Has vineyard, butterfly house, and dog run. Pets allowed with deposit. Call Julie for showings 410-353-5474.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12818 Beechtree Lane have any available units?
12818 Beechtree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 12818 Beechtree Lane have?
Some of 12818 Beechtree Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12818 Beechtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12818 Beechtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12818 Beechtree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12818 Beechtree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12818 Beechtree Lane offer parking?
No, 12818 Beechtree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12818 Beechtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12818 Beechtree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12818 Beechtree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12818 Beechtree Lane has a pool.
Does 12818 Beechtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 12818 Beechtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12818 Beechtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12818 Beechtree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
