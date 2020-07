Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Look no further! Fabulous, newly renovated home in Bowie with gorgeous kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, huge partially fenced in back yard and 1 car garage. Definitely a must see! Very sought after location with easy access to Ft Meade, Andrews Air Force Base, Baltimore, Annapolis and DC. Act fast because this one will not last long! **Repairs currently being made and will be completed prior to occupancy of new tenant(s).