Last updated February 15 2020 at 2:11 PM

12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26

12319 Stonehaven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12319 Stonehaven Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Over 55 community. Furnished rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 have any available units?
12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 currently offering any rent specials?
12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 pet-friendly?
No, 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 offer parking?
Yes, 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 offers parking.
Does 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 have a pool?
No, 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 does not have a pool.
Does 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 have accessible units?
No, 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 does not have accessible units.
Does 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12319 STONEHAVEN LN #S-26 does not have units with air conditioning.

