Bowie, MD
1222 PATRIOT LANE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

1222 PATRIOT LANE

1222 Patriot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Patriot Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Renovated townhome in Bowie at Ridgeview Estates featuring 2 master-size bedrooms! Good condition! Over the range microwave and all major kitchen appliances! Full Size washer and dryer! Fenced back yard! Brick patio! Storage shed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 PATRIOT LANE have any available units?
1222 PATRIOT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 PATRIOT LANE have?
Some of 1222 PATRIOT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 PATRIOT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1222 PATRIOT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 PATRIOT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1222 PATRIOT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 1222 PATRIOT LANE offer parking?
No, 1222 PATRIOT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1222 PATRIOT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 PATRIOT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 PATRIOT LANE have a pool?
No, 1222 PATRIOT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1222 PATRIOT LANE have accessible units?
No, 1222 PATRIOT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 PATRIOT LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 PATRIOT LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

