Recently Renovated townhome in Bowie at Ridgeview Estates featuring 2 master-size bedrooms! Good condition! Over the range microwave and all major kitchen appliances! Full Size washer and dryer! Fenced back yard! Brick patio! Storage shed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1222 PATRIOT LANE have any available units?
1222 PATRIOT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 PATRIOT LANE have?
Some of 1222 PATRIOT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 PATRIOT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1222 PATRIOT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.