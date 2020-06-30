Rent Calculator
1207 DURHAM DRIVE
1207 Durham Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1207 Durham Drive, Bowie, MD 20721
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1207 DURHAM DRIVE have any available units?
1207 DURHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bowie, MD
.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bowie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1207 DURHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 1207 DURHAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1207 DURHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1207 DURHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 DURHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1207 DURHAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bowie
.
Does 1207 DURHAM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1207 DURHAM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1207 DURHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 DURHAM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 DURHAM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1207 DURHAM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1207 DURHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1207 DURHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 DURHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 DURHAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
