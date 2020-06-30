All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 1207 DURHAM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
1207 DURHAM DRIVE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:14 PM

1207 DURHAM DRIVE

1207 Durham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1207 Durham Drive, Bowie, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 DURHAM DRIVE have any available units?
1207 DURHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 DURHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 1207 DURHAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 DURHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1207 DURHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 DURHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1207 DURHAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 1207 DURHAM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1207 DURHAM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1207 DURHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 DURHAM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 DURHAM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1207 DURHAM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1207 DURHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1207 DURHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 DURHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 DURHAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University