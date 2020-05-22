All apartments in Bladensburg
Last updated July 29 2019 at 5:24 PM

5607 Mary A Court

5607 Mary a Court · No Longer Available
Location

5607 Mary a Court, Bladensburg, MD 20710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1360; Parking: 3 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2100.00; IMRID16532

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 Mary A Court have any available units?
5607 Mary A Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bladensburg, MD.
What amenities does 5607 Mary A Court have?
Some of 5607 Mary A Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 Mary A Court currently offering any rent specials?
5607 Mary A Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 Mary A Court pet-friendly?
No, 5607 Mary A Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bladensburg.
Does 5607 Mary A Court offer parking?
Yes, 5607 Mary A Court offers parking.
Does 5607 Mary A Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5607 Mary A Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 Mary A Court have a pool?
No, 5607 Mary A Court does not have a pool.
Does 5607 Mary A Court have accessible units?
No, 5607 Mary A Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 Mary A Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5607 Mary A Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5607 Mary A Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5607 Mary A Court does not have units with air conditioning.
