Home
/
Bladensburg, MD
/
5607 Mary A Court
Last updated July 29 2019 at 5:24 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5607 Mary A Court
5607 Mary a Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Bladensburg
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
5607 Mary a Court, Bladensburg, MD 20710
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1360; Parking: 3 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2100.00; IMRID16532
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5607 Mary A Court have any available units?
5607 Mary A Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bladensburg, MD
.
What amenities does 5607 Mary A Court have?
Some of 5607 Mary A Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5607 Mary A Court currently offering any rent specials?
5607 Mary A Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 Mary A Court pet-friendly?
No, 5607 Mary A Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bladensburg
.
Does 5607 Mary A Court offer parking?
Yes, 5607 Mary A Court offers parking.
Does 5607 Mary A Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5607 Mary A Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 Mary A Court have a pool?
No, 5607 Mary A Court does not have a pool.
Does 5607 Mary A Court have accessible units?
No, 5607 Mary A Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 Mary A Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5607 Mary A Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5607 Mary A Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5607 Mary A Court does not have units with air conditioning.
