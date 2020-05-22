All apartments in Bladensburg
4673 RED HAWK TERRACE

4673 Red Hawk Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4673 Red Hawk Terrace, Bladensburg, MD 20710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Washer/Dryer included Open living area in the basement, has an outdoor patio Freshly painted Convenient location close to public transportation and shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE have any available units?
4673 RED HAWK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bladensburg, MD.
Is 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
4673 RED HAWK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bladensburg.
Does 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE offer parking?
No, 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

