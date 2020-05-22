Spacious 2 level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Washer/Dryer included Open living area in the basement, has an outdoor patio Freshly painted Convenient location close to public transportation and shops
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE have any available units?
4673 RED HAWK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bladensburg, MD.
Is 4673 RED HAWK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
4673 RED HAWK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.