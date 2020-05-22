All apartments in Bladensburg
4443 BLUE HERON WAY

4443 Blue Heron Way · No Longer Available
Location

4443 Blue Heron Way, Bladensburg, MD 20710

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 level brick front townhome in Bladensburg community. This lovely home has an open floorplan w/ a two-story foyer, 10 ft. ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, breakfast bar and a large dining area. Wooded scenic views off living room is perfect for fresh air. Master bedroom has large walk-in closets, and a spacious hall bath and side by side washer dryer are also located on the upper level.Modest shopping options also abound at the nearby Capital Plaza. Getting around from Bladensburg is simple with convenience to multiple major interstates and Metrobus service to the nearby Cheverly, West Hyattsville, and Prince George~s Plaza Metrorail stations$55 app fee per adult applicant. $500 pet deposit. Breed Restrictions. Property is occupied. Set up appointment through showingtime. APPLICATION ONLINE: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/4443-Blue-Heron-Way-Bladensburg-MD-20710-291838849

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4443 BLUE HERON WAY have any available units?
4443 BLUE HERON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bladensburg, MD.
What amenities does 4443 BLUE HERON WAY have?
Some of 4443 BLUE HERON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4443 BLUE HERON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4443 BLUE HERON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4443 BLUE HERON WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4443 BLUE HERON WAY is pet friendly.
Does 4443 BLUE HERON WAY offer parking?
No, 4443 BLUE HERON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 4443 BLUE HERON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4443 BLUE HERON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4443 BLUE HERON WAY have a pool?
No, 4443 BLUE HERON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4443 BLUE HERON WAY have accessible units?
No, 4443 BLUE HERON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4443 BLUE HERON WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4443 BLUE HERON WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4443 BLUE HERON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4443 BLUE HERON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

