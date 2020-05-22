Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 level brick front townhome in Bladensburg community. This lovely home has an open floorplan w/ a two-story foyer, 10 ft. ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, breakfast bar and a large dining area. Wooded scenic views off living room is perfect for fresh air. Master bedroom has large walk-in closets, and a spacious hall bath and side by side washer dryer are also located on the upper level.Modest shopping options also abound at the nearby Capital Plaza. Getting around from Bladensburg is simple with convenience to multiple major interstates and Metrobus service to the nearby Cheverly, West Hyattsville, and Prince George~s Plaza Metrorail stations$55 app fee per adult applicant. $500 pet deposit. Breed Restrictions. Property is occupied. Set up appointment through showingtime. APPLICATION ONLINE: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/4443-Blue-Heron-Way-Bladensburg-MD-20710-291838849