Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:25 AM

Pooks Hill Tower & Court

3 Pooks Hill Rd · (301) 812-4494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 126-705 · Avail. now

$1,232

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 472 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 126-320 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,026

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 126-309 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,474

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 126-317 · Avail. now

$1,474

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 126-716 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,704

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 126-301 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 126-816 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pooks Hill Tower & Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority.  In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone.  If we have a model or vacant apartment available to show, we will gladly provide a VIRTUAL TOUR of our community by appointment using FaceTime or Skype. 
Please contact our community associates directly for the best way to view our community today!
At Montgomery Countys Original Residential High-Rise youll find a great location and spacious living you wont find anywhere else. Visit today and see why Bethesda is one of Montgomery County's most sought after areas! Renovated in 2010, Pooks Hill is keeping Bethesda classic with exceptional service and a perfect location, everyone can find a reason to call Pooks Hill Tower home.
NEW & FREE! Offering Updater Web Service to Help With Your Moving
Process.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs maximum, each.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pooks Hill Tower & Court have any available units?
Pooks Hill Tower & Court has 12 units available starting at $1,026 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pooks Hill Tower & Court have?
Some of Pooks Hill Tower & Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pooks Hill Tower & Court currently offering any rent specials?
Pooks Hill Tower & Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pooks Hill Tower & Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Pooks Hill Tower & Court is pet friendly.
Does Pooks Hill Tower & Court offer parking?
Yes, Pooks Hill Tower & Court offers parking.
Does Pooks Hill Tower & Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pooks Hill Tower & Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pooks Hill Tower & Court have a pool?
Yes, Pooks Hill Tower & Court has a pool.
Does Pooks Hill Tower & Court have accessible units?
No, Pooks Hill Tower & Court does not have accessible units.
Does Pooks Hill Tower & Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pooks Hill Tower & Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Pooks Hill Tower & Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pooks Hill Tower & Court has units with air conditioning.

