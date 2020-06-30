9704 SINGLETON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Storybook brick 4BR/2.5BA cape cod with front portico and off street parking. Over 3,000 sq. ft. on three levels including refinished hardwood floors, ceramic tile baths, custom painting inside and out, upgraded lighting throughout and pleated shades. Foyer entry with hall closet that leads into living room with triple window; informal dining room/breakfast area that flows into kitchen; renovated granite, maple and stainless kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry cabinet & pendant lights; main level master bedroom with walk-in closet; second main level bedroom; granite & maple main level bath; enormous upper level second master bedroom (16 x 22) and spacious fourth bedroom (14 x 22); remodeled upper level bath with dual maple and granite vanities, designer ceramic tile floors and tub surround; walk-out lower level (26 x 16) recreation room with recessed lighting, knotty pine paneling, wet bar, powder room, and large windows; lower level craft room or exercise room with extra outlets, second refrigerator, Berber carpeting, and washer & dryer. Professional landscaping, fenced in rear yard, flagstone patio, and vinyl shed. Long term lease preferred. Pets on case by case basis.