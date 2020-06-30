All apartments in Bethesda
9704 SINGLETON DRIVE

9704 Singleton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9704 Singleton Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Storybook brick 4BR/2.5BA cape cod with front portico and off street parking. Over 3,000 sq. ft. on three levels including refinished hardwood floors, ceramic tile baths, custom painting inside and out, upgraded lighting throughout and pleated shades. Foyer entry with hall closet that leads into living room with triple window; informal dining room/breakfast area that flows into kitchen; renovated granite, maple and stainless kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry cabinet & pendant lights; main level master bedroom with walk-in closet; second main level bedroom; granite & maple main level bath; enormous upper level second master bedroom (16 x 22) and spacious fourth bedroom (14 x 22); remodeled upper level bath with dual maple and granite vanities, designer ceramic tile floors and tub surround; walk-out lower level (26 x 16) recreation room with recessed lighting, knotty pine paneling, wet bar, powder room, and large windows; lower level craft room or exercise room with extra outlets, second refrigerator, Berber carpeting, and washer & dryer. Professional landscaping, fenced in rear yard, flagstone patio, and vinyl shed. Long term lease preferred. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE have any available units?
9704 SINGLETON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE have?
Some of 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9704 SINGLETON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9704 SINGLETON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
