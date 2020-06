Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Immaculate and Spacious w/FIVE BEDROOMS THREE FULL BATHROOMS...**NOTE-Apartment in Basement w/private entrance is rented separately to mature single professional. NO PETS PLEASE.10min.Walk to NIH Metro.All on One Level..Long Driveway for Parking and lots of road frontage..New Carpet Throughout, very good condition, moldings, beautiful wood burning fireplace in living room .Large flagstone patio,nice backyard. LANDSCAPE, YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!!