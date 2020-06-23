Completely renovated, delightful, bright home. Deceptively larger than it looks. New paint, floors, bathroom, gourmet eat-in kitchen, oversized screened pporch, garage, large yard. Just a 10 out of 10!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE have any available units?
9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE have?
Some of 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.