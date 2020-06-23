All apartments in Bethesda
9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE

9512 Kingsley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9512 Kingsley Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Completely renovated, delightful, bright home. Deceptively larger than it looks. New paint, floors, bathroom, gourmet eat-in kitchen, oversized screened pporch, garage, large yard. Just a 10 out of 10!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE have any available units?
9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE have?
Some of 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9512 KINGSLEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
