All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 9300 Parkhill Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
9300 Parkhill Ter
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:57 PM

9300 Parkhill Ter

9300 Parkhill Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9300 Parkhill Terrace, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright and airy home on lovely corner lot. Flexible floor plan with main floor Master Bedroom with open wardrobe. Upper level suite perfect for private lodging with 2 bedrooms, sitting area, kitchenette and separate entrance. Completely finished lower level w/ full bedroom, family room, kitchenette, office area and brand new full bath. Youll love the manicured backyard with tot lot and patio. Attached garage + double driveway. Small pet welcome. Fabulous Bethesda location, close to NIH, Metro, Beach Drive, I-270 & Parkview.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 Parkhill Ter have any available units?
9300 Parkhill Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9300 Parkhill Ter have?
Some of 9300 Parkhill Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9300 Parkhill Ter currently offering any rent specials?
9300 Parkhill Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 Parkhill Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 9300 Parkhill Ter is pet friendly.
Does 9300 Parkhill Ter offer parking?
Yes, 9300 Parkhill Ter offers parking.
Does 9300 Parkhill Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9300 Parkhill Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 Parkhill Ter have a pool?
No, 9300 Parkhill Ter does not have a pool.
Does 9300 Parkhill Ter have accessible units?
No, 9300 Parkhill Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 Parkhill Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9300 Parkhill Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 9300 Parkhill Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9300 Parkhill Ter has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBethesda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bethesda Apartments with GymsBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University