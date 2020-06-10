9300 Parkhill Ter

Amenities
Bright and airy home on lovely corner lot. Flexible floor plan with main floor Master Bedroom with open wardrobe. Upper level suite perfect for private lodging with 2 bedrooms, sitting area, kitchenette and separate entrance. Completely finished lower level w/ full bedroom, family room, kitchenette, office area and brand new full bath. Youll love the manicured backyard with tot lot and patio. Attached garage + double driveway. Small pet welcome. Fabulous Bethesda location, close to NIH, Metro, Beach Drive, I-270 & Parkview.