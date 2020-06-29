All apartments in Bethesda
9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:10 PM

9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E

9229 East Parkhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9229 East Parkhill Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Attractive House for rent in Bethesda, Maryland 20814 minutes to downtown Bethesda, Bethesda Metro station, NIH, schools and shopping malls (Whetaton and Montgomery Malls). Main Level- Foyer, large living room with bay picture window wood floor, fire place, dining room with French Sliding door remodeled kitchen with marble granite counters. Upper level- 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, wood flooring lower level- 1 bedroom,1 full bathroom, family room, and an exit door to fenced backyard. Finished basement, Landry room with washer and dryer. House available 2/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E have any available units?
9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E have?
Some of 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E currently offering any rent specials?
9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E pet-friendly?
No, 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E offer parking?
Yes, 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E offers parking.
Does 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E have a pool?
No, 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E does not have a pool.
Does 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E have accessible units?
No, 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E does not have units with air conditioning.
