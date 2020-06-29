9229 PARKHILL DRIVE E

Amenities
Attractive House for rent in Bethesda, Maryland 20814 minutes to downtown Bethesda, Bethesda Metro station, NIH, schools and shopping malls (Whetaton and Montgomery Malls). Main Level- Foyer, large living room with bay picture window wood floor, fire place, dining room with French Sliding door remodeled kitchen with marble granite counters. Upper level- 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, wood flooring lower level- 1 bedroom,1 full bathroom, family room, and an exit door to fenced backyard. Finished basement, Landry room with washer and dryer. House available 2/1/20.