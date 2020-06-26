All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:24 AM

9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE

9215 Wadsworth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9215 Wadsworth Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE have any available units?
9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE have?
Some of 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University