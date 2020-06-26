Rent Calculator
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:24 AM
9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE
9215 Wadsworth Drive
No Longer Available
Location
9215 Wadsworth Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE have any available units?
9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bethesda, MD
.
What amenities does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE have?
Some of 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9215 WADSWORTH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
