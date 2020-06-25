Rent Calculator
9005 EWING DRIVE
Last updated August 1 2019 at 6:43 PM
9005 EWING DRIVE
9005 Ewing Drive
No Longer Available
Location
9005 Ewing Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous location, clean ready to move in rental in Bethesda. Close to NIH, easy access to 495 and commuter routes, shopping, restaurants and parks. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, garage, flat yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9005 EWING DRIVE have any available units?
9005 EWING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bethesda, MD
.
Is 9005 EWING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9005 EWING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 EWING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9005 EWING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 9005 EWING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9005 EWING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9005 EWING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9005 EWING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 EWING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9005 EWING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9005 EWING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9005 EWING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 EWING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9005 EWING DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9005 EWING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9005 EWING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
