All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 8920 BATTERY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
8920 BATTERY PLACE
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:37 PM

8920 BATTERY PLACE

8920 Battery Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8920 Battery Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pTwo level two bedroom 2 1/2 bath located in close Bethesda.Near Metro, NIH and Walter Reed Medical. convenient to shops and restaurants. 1 aassigned parking space. Good condition. Owner will consider pet on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8920 BATTERY PLACE have any available units?
8920 BATTERY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8920 BATTERY PLACE have?
Some of 8920 BATTERY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8920 BATTERY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8920 BATTERY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8920 BATTERY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8920 BATTERY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 8920 BATTERY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8920 BATTERY PLACE offers parking.
Does 8920 BATTERY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8920 BATTERY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8920 BATTERY PLACE have a pool?
No, 8920 BATTERY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8920 BATTERY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8920 BATTERY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8920 BATTERY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8920 BATTERY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8920 BATTERY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8920 BATTERY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with GymsBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University