Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:45 PM
8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE
8905 Bradmoor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8905 Bradmoor Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Multi-year lease signed for Aug 1, 2019. Listing entered for comp purposes only. Updated, light-filled home in convenient location. Close to NIH, Bethesda, public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE have any available units?
8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Bethesda, MD
.
Is 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8905 BRADMOOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
