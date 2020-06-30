8812 Melwood Rd

Brand new renovated, fully furnished one bedroom and sitting room basement apartment with private bath with shower, private washer/dryer, kitchenette. Includes utilities. Driveway parking, storage. Ride-on to Bethesda.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
