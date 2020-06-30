All apartments in Bethesda
8812 Melwood Rd
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

8812 Melwood Rd

8812 Melwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

8812 Melwood Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new renovated, fully furnished one bedroom and sitting room basement apartment with private bath with shower, private washer/dryer, kitchenette. Includes utilities. Driveway parking, storage.
Ride-on to Bethesda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8812 Melwood Rd have any available units?
8812 Melwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8812 Melwood Rd have?
Some of 8812 Melwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8812 Melwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8812 Melwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8812 Melwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8812 Melwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8812 Melwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8812 Melwood Rd offers parking.
Does 8812 Melwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8812 Melwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8812 Melwood Rd have a pool?
No, 8812 Melwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8812 Melwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 8812 Melwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8812 Melwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8812 Melwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8812 Melwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8812 Melwood Rd has units with air conditioning.

