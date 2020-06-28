Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE
8718 Hartsdale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
8718 Hartsdale Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20817
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
All new kitchen, new bath and refreshed baths, new windows 4 bedroom 3 full bath walk to elementary school All work near complete. Well inside the beltway close to NIH, Walter Reed and Metro
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE have any available units?
8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bethesda, MD
.
Is 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8718 HARTSDALE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
Similar Pages
Bethesda 1 Bedrooms
Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with Balcony
Bethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University