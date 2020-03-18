All apartments in Bethesda
8520 HOWELL RD
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:02 AM

8520 HOWELL RD

8520 Howell Road · No Longer Available
Location

8520 Howell Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light filled bi-level house with 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths on a quite Behtesda street in the Whitman school districe. Drive down the long and windy driveway to the front of this house and notice all the mature trees. Step inside where you will find the family room complete with built ins. Also on this level are 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs is where this house comes alive with an open living and dining area, updated kitchen with table space that opens to a beautiful deck, the Master Suite with updated bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. There is a 2 car garage with a charging staion accesable from the fron foyer. Located just minutes to 495, NIH, and downtown DC , this house is ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 HOWELL RD have any available units?
8520 HOWELL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 8520 HOWELL RD currently offering any rent specials?
8520 HOWELL RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 HOWELL RD pet-friendly?
No, 8520 HOWELL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8520 HOWELL RD offer parking?
Yes, 8520 HOWELL RD does offer parking.
Does 8520 HOWELL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8520 HOWELL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 HOWELL RD have a pool?
No, 8520 HOWELL RD does not have a pool.
Does 8520 HOWELL RD have accessible units?
No, 8520 HOWELL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 HOWELL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8520 HOWELL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8520 HOWELL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8520 HOWELL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
