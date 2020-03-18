8520 HOWELL RD

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Light filled bi-level house with 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths on a quite Behtesda street in the Whitman school districe. Drive down the long and windy driveway to the front of this house and notice all the mature trees. Step inside where you will find the family room complete with built ins. Also on this level are 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs is where this house comes alive with an open living and dining area, updated kitchen with table space that opens to a beautiful deck, the Master Suite with updated bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. There is a 2 car garage with a charging staion accesable from the fron foyer. Located just minutes to 495, NIH, and downtown DC , this house is ready for you!