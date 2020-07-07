All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

8312 BRYANT DRIVE

8312 Bryant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8312 Bryant Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous renovated 4 bdrm, 3 bath home in perfect condition on coveted corner lot with garage. Sunny rooms, renovated t-s kitch w/ss appl. LL FR w/ fire place, large guest BR; full bath, 1 car garage; ample storage. Upper level features separate dining room, living room w/ FP, 3 bdrms, 2 baths. New windows, newer furnace, AC unit, new water heater. French doors open to fenced and private backyard; flagstone patio. Walk to Pyle & Whitman schl and metro bus. No Pets Allowed. Available 7/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 BRYANT DRIVE have any available units?
8312 BRYANT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8312 BRYANT DRIVE have?
Some of 8312 BRYANT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8312 BRYANT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8312 BRYANT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 BRYANT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8312 BRYANT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8312 BRYANT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8312 BRYANT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8312 BRYANT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8312 BRYANT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 BRYANT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8312 BRYANT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8312 BRYANT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8312 BRYANT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 BRYANT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8312 BRYANT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8312 BRYANT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8312 BRYANT DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

