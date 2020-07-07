8312 BRYANT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous renovated 4 bdrm, 3 bath home in perfect condition on coveted corner lot with garage. Sunny rooms, renovated t-s kitch w/ss appl. LL FR w/ fire place, large guest BR; full bath, 1 car garage; ample storage. Upper level features separate dining room, living room w/ FP, 3 bdrms, 2 baths. New windows, newer furnace, AC unit, new water heater. French doors open to fenced and private backyard; flagstone patio. Walk to Pyle & Whitman schl and metro bus. No Pets Allowed. Available 7/1.