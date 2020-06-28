All apartments in Bethesda
8300 Wisconsin Ave
8300 Wisconsin Ave

8300 Wisconsin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8300 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Love your new Bethesda home and all the perks at Flats 8300. Onsite youll find two pools, a clubroom with fireplace and full bar, coffee bar, fitness and business centers, concierge, and car-sharing services. Enjoy the beauty of several green spaces nearby, including parks, trails, and gardens. Harris Teeter and Starbucks live on the ground floor, and you are just steps away from excellent options for dining, shopping, and entertainment in nearby Woodmont Triangle.

Unit Amenities Include:

* In-Unit Laundry
* Dishwasher
* Granite Countertops
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Private Balcony

Building Amenities Include:

* Fitness +Business Centers
* Clubroom + Lounge Areas
* Rooftop Swimming Pools
* Bikeshare + Car-Sharing Services
* Pet-Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Wisconsin Ave have any available units?
8300 Wisconsin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8300 Wisconsin Ave have?
Some of 8300 Wisconsin Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Wisconsin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Wisconsin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Wisconsin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8300 Wisconsin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8300 Wisconsin Ave offer parking?
No, 8300 Wisconsin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8300 Wisconsin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 Wisconsin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Wisconsin Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8300 Wisconsin Ave has a pool.
Does 8300 Wisconsin Ave have accessible units?
No, 8300 Wisconsin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Wisconsin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8300 Wisconsin Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8300 Wisconsin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8300 Wisconsin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
