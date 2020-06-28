8300 Wisconsin Ave

Amenities

Love your new Bethesda home and all the perks at Flats 8300. Onsite youll find two pools, a clubroom with fireplace and full bar, coffee bar, fitness and business centers, concierge, and car-sharing services. Enjoy the beauty of several green spaces nearby, including parks, trails, and gardens. Harris Teeter and Starbucks live on the ground floor, and you are just steps away from excellent options for dining, shopping, and entertainment in nearby Woodmont Triangle.



Unit Amenities Include:



* In-Unit Laundry

* Dishwasher

* Granite Countertops

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Private Balcony



Building Amenities Include:



* Fitness +Business Centers

* Clubroom + Lounge Areas

* Rooftop Swimming Pools

* Bikeshare + Car-Sharing Services

* Pet-Friendly