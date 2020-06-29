All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:55 AM

8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD

8104 Woodhaven Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8104 Woodhaven Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A perfect place to be with Covid going on!. Welcome to the 4 bedroom 3.5 bath house in the sought after Woodhaven neighborhood. Enjoy the swimming pool and surrounding yard while everyone is social distancing. Step inside this beautiful home and be impressed with the light filled 2 story foyer. Walk to the left to discover the living room complete with wood burning fireplace and custom built ins. The dining room is next complete with large windows showering the room with natural light. Move on to the updated kitchen with table space and the causal family room. Upstairs you will find the master suite complete with an en-suite bath and a connecting study. There are 3 additional bedrooms, one includes an en-suite bath, There is also a hall bath on this level. Located in the Whitman school district and just minutes to downtown Bethesda, 495, and the DC line come visit this perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD have any available units?
8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD have?
Some of 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD offers parking.
Does 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD has a pool.
Does 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD have accessible units?
No, 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University