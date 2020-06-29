8104 WOODHAVEN BLVD

Amenities

A perfect place to be with Covid going on!. Welcome to the 4 bedroom 3.5 bath house in the sought after Woodhaven neighborhood. Enjoy the swimming pool and surrounding yard while everyone is social distancing. Step inside this beautiful home and be impressed with the light filled 2 story foyer. Walk to the left to discover the living room complete with wood burning fireplace and custom built ins. The dining room is next complete with large windows showering the room with natural light. Move on to the updated kitchen with table space and the causal family room. Upstairs you will find the master suite complete with an en-suite bath and a connecting study. There are 3 additional bedrooms, one includes an en-suite bath, There is also a hall bath on this level. Located in the Whitman school district and just minutes to downtown Bethesda, 495, and the DC line come visit this perfect place to call home.