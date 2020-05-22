Charming expanded Colonial with a beautifully landscaped garden overlooked by a large sun filled family room. The home includes a fully finished basement complete with a full bath. Less than a mile walk to the Bethesda Metro!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7812 CUSTER ROAD have any available units?
7812 CUSTER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 7812 CUSTER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7812 CUSTER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.