Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7812 CUSTER ROAD

7812 Custer Road · No Longer Available
Location

7812 Custer Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming expanded Colonial with a beautifully landscaped garden overlooked by a large sun filled family room. The home includes a fully finished basement complete with a full bath. Less than a mile walk to the Bethesda Metro!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 CUSTER ROAD have any available units?
7812 CUSTER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 7812 CUSTER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7812 CUSTER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 CUSTER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7812 CUSTER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7812 CUSTER ROAD offer parking?
No, 7812 CUSTER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7812 CUSTER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7812 CUSTER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 CUSTER ROAD have a pool?
No, 7812 CUSTER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7812 CUSTER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7812 CUSTER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 CUSTER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7812 CUSTER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7812 CUSTER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7812 CUSTER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
