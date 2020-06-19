7604 ARNET LANE

Amenities

Elegant Bethesda craftsman on cul-de-sac. 6 Bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Tasteful millwork & finishes throughout. Gourmet Chef's kitchen w/Viking appliances and glazed cabinetry. Full butler pantry with prep area and sink. Gorgeous owners suite w/marble "Roman" shower and spa bath. Mudroom w/full bathroom. Upper Bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms. Fully finished walk-out basement with additional 2 bedrooms and au-pair/in-law suite, bonus room and large storage area. Other features include: Oversized doors, custom built-ins, Deck, oversized 2 car garage, 2 fireplaces. Call for info.