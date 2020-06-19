All apartments in Bethesda
7604 ARNET LANE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

7604 ARNET LANE

7604 Arnet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7604 Arnet Lane, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Elegant Bethesda craftsman on cul-de-sac. 6 Bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Tasteful millwork & finishes throughout. Gourmet Chef's kitchen w/Viking appliances and glazed cabinetry. Full butler pantry with prep area and sink. Gorgeous owners suite w/marble "Roman" shower and spa bath. Mudroom w/full bathroom. Upper Bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms. Fully finished walk-out basement with additional 2 bedrooms and au-pair/in-law suite, bonus room and large storage area. Other features include: Oversized doors, custom built-ins, Deck, oversized 2 car garage, 2 fireplaces. Call for info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 ARNET LANE have any available units?
7604 ARNET LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7604 ARNET LANE have?
Some of 7604 ARNET LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 ARNET LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7604 ARNET LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 ARNET LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7604 ARNET LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7604 ARNET LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7604 ARNET LANE offers parking.
Does 7604 ARNET LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7604 ARNET LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 ARNET LANE have a pool?
No, 7604 ARNET LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7604 ARNET LANE have accessible units?
No, 7604 ARNET LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 ARNET LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7604 ARNET LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7604 ARNET LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7604 ARNET LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
