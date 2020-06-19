7500 WOODMONT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Luxury 2br/2ba with garage parking, private storage area, and 1157sf of living space on the back side of the building with long distance views! W/D in unit, fireplace, spacious master bedroom & large balcony - best side of the building and perched on the 11th fl. Dine in wide open kitchen (granite/stainless), breakfast bar and separate dining area, or walk 1 blk to Bethesda's best restaurants (all doing drive up!). METRO at your doorstep. Front desk cncierge, 24 hr security, pool & jacuzzi, tennis courts, fitness center