7034 STRATHMORE STREET

Amenities
Excellent Location!!! This bright and sunny unit is nicely updated. Walk Score of 98 out of 100! Dedicated tandem parking spaces near front door. Wonderful updated kitchen, wall- to-wall closets in BR, large walk-in closet. Secure entry with intercom access. In-unit washer/dryer (combo) Easy access to NIH, Walter Reed, Metro Red Line, Crescent Trail, and DC locations. Utilities $150 extra: Gas/Water/Parking/Internet. Schedule on-line. Owner will meet you. Apply online at: rlahtenantscreening.com