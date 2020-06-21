All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 7034 STRATHMORE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
7034 STRATHMORE STREET
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:51 AM

7034 STRATHMORE STREET

7034 Strathmore Street · (301) 652-0653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7034 Strathmore Street, Bethesda, MD 20815

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Excellent Location!!! This bright and sunny unit is nicely updated. Walk Score of 98 out of 100! Dedicated tandem parking spaces near front door. Wonderful updated kitchen, wall- to-wall closets in BR, large walk-in closet. Secure entry with intercom access. In-unit washer/dryer (combo) Easy access to NIH, Walter Reed, Metro Red Line, Crescent Trail, and DC locations. Utilities $150 extra: Gas/Water/Parking/Internet. Schedule on-line. Owner will meet you. Apply online at: rlahtenantscreening.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7034 STRATHMORE STREET have any available units?
7034 STRATHMORE STREET has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7034 STRATHMORE STREET have?
Some of 7034 STRATHMORE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7034 STRATHMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7034 STRATHMORE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7034 STRATHMORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7034 STRATHMORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7034 STRATHMORE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7034 STRATHMORE STREET does offer parking.
Does 7034 STRATHMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7034 STRATHMORE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7034 STRATHMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 7034 STRATHMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7034 STRATHMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 7034 STRATHMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7034 STRATHMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7034 STRATHMORE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7034 STRATHMORE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7034 STRATHMORE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7034 STRATHMORE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity