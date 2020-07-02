All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 6720 FAIRFAX RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6720 FAIRFAX RD
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:21 AM

6720 FAIRFAX RD

6720 Fairfax Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6720 Fairfax Road, Bethesda, MD 20815

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Sturdy brick colonial located in a quiet setting yet close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, transportation and more. Kitchen, bathroom and family room updates. Wood Floors refinished. (Please ignore photos showing unrefinished floors.) Separate dining room. Powder room on main level. Hardwood flooring. Recently installed carpet in family room. Separate back yard entrance in basement with full bath. Beautifully landscaped yard. Nearby Bethesda METRO, Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Outdoor pool. LA is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6720 FAIRFAX RD have any available units?
6720 FAIRFAX RD has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6720 FAIRFAX RD have?
Some of 6720 FAIRFAX RD's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6720 FAIRFAX RD currently offering any rent specials?
6720 FAIRFAX RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 FAIRFAX RD pet-friendly?
No, 6720 FAIRFAX RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6720 FAIRFAX RD offer parking?
Yes, 6720 FAIRFAX RD offers parking.
Does 6720 FAIRFAX RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6720 FAIRFAX RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 FAIRFAX RD have a pool?
Yes, 6720 FAIRFAX RD has a pool.
Does 6720 FAIRFAX RD have accessible units?
No, 6720 FAIRFAX RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 FAIRFAX RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6720 FAIRFAX RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6720 FAIRFAX RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6720 FAIRFAX RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6720 FAIRFAX RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Cambridge Square
4909 Battery Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with GymsBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity