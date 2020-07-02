6720 FAIRFAX RD

Amenities
Sturdy brick colonial located in a quiet setting yet close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, transportation and more. Kitchen, bathroom and family room updates. Wood Floors refinished. (Please ignore photos showing unrefinished floors.) Separate dining room. Powder room on main level. Hardwood flooring. Recently installed carpet in family room. Separate back yard entrance in basement with full bath. Beautifully landscaped yard. Nearby Bethesda METRO, Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Outdoor pool. LA is owner.