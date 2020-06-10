All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6693 FAIRFAX ROAD
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

6693 FAIRFAX ROAD

6693 Fairfax Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6693 Fairfax Road, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD have any available units?
6693 FAIRFAX ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6693 FAIRFAX ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD offer parking?
No, 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD have a pool?
No, 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University