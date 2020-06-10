Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6693 FAIRFAX ROAD
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM
6693 FAIRFAX ROAD
6693 Fairfax Road
No Longer Available
Location
6693 Fairfax Road, Bethesda, MD 20815
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD have any available units?
6693 FAIRFAX ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bethesda, MD
.
Is 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6693 FAIRFAX ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD offer parking?
No, 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD have a pool?
No, 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6693 FAIRFAX ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
