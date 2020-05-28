6515 WILMETT ROAD

Nice tenants occupied. Lovely and spacious 4-level SFH located in prime location - minutes to Beltway and Bethesda downtown. Available after 7/1 and move in ready! questions and to schedule showing, please email/text listing agent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
