Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

6515 WILMETT ROAD

6515 Wilmett Road · No Longer Available
Location

6515 Wilmett Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

Nice tenants occupied. Lovely and spacious 4-level SFH located in prime location - minutes to Beltway and Bethesda downtown. Available after 7/1 and move in ready! questions and to schedule showing, please email/text listing agent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 WILMETT ROAD have any available units?
6515 WILMETT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 6515 WILMETT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6515 WILMETT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 WILMETT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6515 WILMETT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6515 WILMETT ROAD offer parking?
No, 6515 WILMETT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6515 WILMETT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6515 WILMETT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 WILMETT ROAD have a pool?
No, 6515 WILMETT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6515 WILMETT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6515 WILMETT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 WILMETT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6515 WILMETT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6515 WILMETT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6515 WILMETT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

