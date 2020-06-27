All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

6503 FRIARS COURT

6503 Friars Court · No Longer Available
Location

6503 Friars Court, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate split level house on cul-de-sac. excellent location, close to everything. Montgomery mall , 495 and more shopping centers .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 FRIARS COURT have any available units?
6503 FRIARS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 6503 FRIARS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6503 FRIARS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 FRIARS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6503 FRIARS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6503 FRIARS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6503 FRIARS COURT offers parking.
Does 6503 FRIARS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6503 FRIARS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 FRIARS COURT have a pool?
No, 6503 FRIARS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6503 FRIARS COURT have accessible units?
No, 6503 FRIARS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 FRIARS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6503 FRIARS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6503 FRIARS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6503 FRIARS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
