6501 GREENTREE RD

4 Bedroom 3 Bath Exceptionally clean split level that includes a two car garage. New patio, updated kitchen second refrigerator in the laundry room. Fenced backyard. Amazing location on the Ride on Bus line.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
