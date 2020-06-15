All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:56 PM

6501 GREENTREE RD

6501 Greentree Road · No Longer Available
Location

6501 Greentree Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Exceptionally clean split level that includes a two car garage. New patio, updated kitchen second refrigerator in the laundry room. Fenced backyard. Amazing location on the Ride on Bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 GREENTREE RD have any available units?
6501 GREENTREE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6501 GREENTREE RD have?
Some of 6501 GREENTREE RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 GREENTREE RD currently offering any rent specials?
6501 GREENTREE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 GREENTREE RD pet-friendly?
No, 6501 GREENTREE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6501 GREENTREE RD offer parking?
Yes, 6501 GREENTREE RD offers parking.
Does 6501 GREENTREE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 GREENTREE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 GREENTREE RD have a pool?
No, 6501 GREENTREE RD does not have a pool.
Does 6501 GREENTREE RD have accessible units?
No, 6501 GREENTREE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 GREENTREE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 GREENTREE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6501 GREENTREE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6501 GREENTREE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
