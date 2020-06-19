Great school district in Bethesda, Near all Embassies, This house is totally renovated. Lower level contains recent kitchen with an in law suite. Computer room with guest room, additional family room with fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD have any available units?
6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.