Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD

6310 Blackwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

6310 Blackwood Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great school district in Bethesda, Near all Embassies, This house is totally renovated. Lower level contains recent kitchen with an in law suite. Computer room with guest room, additional family room with fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD have any available units?
6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD offer parking?
No, 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6310 BLACKWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
