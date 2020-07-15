6309 PHYLLIS LN

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this fantastic 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath light filled home on a quiet street in Bethesda. Close to everywhere you need and want to be, including DC and VA and all three airports. The wonderful family room addition is where life will happen. The ~Chop and Chat~ kitchen is perfect for guests who want to be with you while you prepare your meal or where the kids can do their homework while they get a little preview of what is for supper. The light throughout this SW facing home is wonderful all day long. An En-suite master bedroom with a beautiful bathroom with an office/nursery/reading room is separated from the rest of the home and a little oasis. In the lower level is a sought after play space or man cave. Also with good light throughout the day, it can be messy, tidy, loud, or quiet and nobody will really care ~ its quite a nice space. The home also boasts updated bathrooms, hardwood floors, newer windows, skylights, two fireplaces, and a wonderful, private deck that is perfect for outside activities from April until November. Come and take a peek and let this house light up your life!