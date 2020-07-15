All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:05 PM

6309 PHYLLIS LN

6309 Phyllis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6309 Phyllis Lane, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this fantastic 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath light filled home on a quiet street in Bethesda. Close to everywhere you need and want to be, including DC and VA and all three airports. The wonderful family room addition is where life will happen. The ~Chop and Chat~ kitchen is perfect for guests who want to be with you while you prepare your meal or where the kids can do their homework while they get a little preview of what is for supper. The light throughout this SW facing home is wonderful all day long. An En-suite master bedroom with a beautiful bathroom with an office/nursery/reading room is separated from the rest of the home and a little oasis. In the lower level is a sought after play space or man cave. Also with good light throughout the day, it can be messy, tidy, loud, or quiet and nobody will really care ~ its quite a nice space. The home also boasts updated bathrooms, hardwood floors, newer windows, skylights, two fireplaces, and a wonderful, private deck that is perfect for outside activities from April until November. Come and take a peek and let this house light up your life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 PHYLLIS LN have any available units?
6309 PHYLLIS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6309 PHYLLIS LN have?
Some of 6309 PHYLLIS LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 PHYLLIS LN currently offering any rent specials?
6309 PHYLLIS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 PHYLLIS LN pet-friendly?
No, 6309 PHYLLIS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6309 PHYLLIS LN offer parking?
Yes, 6309 PHYLLIS LN offers parking.
Does 6309 PHYLLIS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6309 PHYLLIS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 PHYLLIS LN have a pool?
No, 6309 PHYLLIS LN does not have a pool.
Does 6309 PHYLLIS LN have accessible units?
No, 6309 PHYLLIS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 PHYLLIS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6309 PHYLLIS LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6309 PHYLLIS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6309 PHYLLIS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
